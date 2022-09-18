Boxing: Canelo beats Golovkin to remain the undisputed middleweight champion

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez won the third fight against arch rival Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision Saturday in Las Vegas, to remain the undisputed middleweight champion.

This second win for the 32-year-old Mexican over the 40-year-old did not face any dispute, unlike the first in September 2018 and the draw was waived a year ago, two results that sparked controversy, many observers and specialists at the time believed. He should have been considered the loser.

If the winner made sense by the three judges (116-112, 115-113, 115-113), a narrow gap that is very difficult to justify given Canelo’s control, it was on the other hand at the end of a very short period. The boring showdown compared to the two previous ones, which have become classics of the genre over time.

The fact is that without fault Golovkin got up very late in this one-sided fight during the first eight rounds, harshly explaining his age. A major milestone that made doubt – rightly – in his ability to withstand shock and distance against Canelo.

He finally managed not to go to the carpet, despite some violent hooks from the Mexican, from the left in the third round and from the right in the fifth, which, as with the iron, were marked on either side of his forehead. His resistance for a long time was met only by his inability to let go of his blows.

Past position in vain

But since Canelo didn’t look like he was wearing KO gloves, he gave Golovkin time to respond in the last four rounds, and was able to touch his opponent with his famous right that hurt those who attacked him the most. Flip, but not this time.

Because Canelo, like him, had never gone to the carpet in his career, and despite apparent fatigue, he knew how to control this last absurd situation to the end.

Alvarez, who now has 58 wins (including 39 or 40 before the limit, two draws, and two defeats) simultaneously retains his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles, in this battle that recreates his image.

Because he remained in defeat in May – his second career after 2014 against Floyd Mayweather – during his unsuccessful return to light heavyweight, against Dmitri Bevol. Stronger, stronger, Russian WBC champion, beat him on points by unanimous decision.

And the successive new setback would have undermined his reputation as much as it would have undermined his, he who for several years was considered one of the best boxers in all categories.

If the hour of decline had not yet come for the Guadalajara fighter, it may have come for Golovkin, for whom this confrontation may have been too much.

He maintained that age was not an issue, that his punches were intact, and that this experience made him a better boxer, but it wasn’t. However, he still holds the WBA and IBF middleweight titles.