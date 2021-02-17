Boxing | David Lemeau’s pivotal battle

David Lemieux predicts 2021 will be a busy year. His confrontation with Robert Talaric would be “the start of a wonderful series of battles,” he says.

Frederick Duchesno

Journalism

To get there, Lemieux will first have to successfully overcome the opposition presented to him by the 37-year-old pole in the ring at the Videotron Center in Quebec on April 17th.

This is a “pivotal battle” in Quebec’s rally, Camille Estefan, head of Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM), said in a video conference with the media on Tuesday afternoon. He would also be his third in Super Middleweight (168 lbs).

Talarek is tall (6 feet 1 inch), has a long stretch, and well squares, as he is called in the Lemieux clan. His record was 24-13-3, 16 K.-O. He’s not shaking, but he only bowed once in his last 13 fights and only knocked out once. In 2015, 8 o’clockH The tour, against established Englishman Liam Smith.

“He’s a boxer who saw others, and he had good opposition. The man who would bring David back to World Championship fights. It’s a path he has to take, and we don’t take it lightly,” he assured him. Fitness Trainer Mark Ramsay, who is currently in Russia with Artur Petrbiev, in preparation for the latter’s battle against German Adam Dines in March.

Lemieux (42-4, 35 K. -O.) Fought only once in 2020, in October, an easy victory over Canadian Congolese-Franciscan Ntito.

This clash against Talark, he sees first as an opportunity to stay active. He says, “So as not to lose my name.”

“I saw a quarrel from him on YouTube, and I haven’t started studying it yet,” Quebec admitted.

He didn’t say it himself, but Antonin Dykari, CEO of EOTTM, did so on his behalf. Lemieux is convinced he can stop his next opponent before the limit ends. As for what he wants in the future, there is nothing new.

I had Canelo [Álvarez] In the field of view and has not changed. David Lemieux

But to get to it, you have to fight smaller battles. And he knows that his performance against Robert Talark should attract attention.

“When I challenge a man like Kanelo, I have to leave my mark with a man like Talark,” he confirms.

In his first two fights at 168 pounds, Lemieux sent his opponents onto the carpet. Ranked third in competitors in WBC, WBA and WBO.

Lemieux-Talarek’s fight – just like Simon Kean’s fight, who will fight at the same party – will be presented live on TVA Sports.

Newly Discovered Kane Happiness

On February 21, it will be a year since heavyweight Simon Kane (19-1, 18 KOs) has not entered the ring.

Since then, disappointments have followed each other. He came very close to securing a fight against Tyson Fury of England, but the negotiations fell apart. There were injuries. Twice, the duel against his next opponent, Canadian Stan Surmatch (12-1, 7 KOs) had to be postponed.

PHOTO EDOUARD PLANTE-FRÉCHETTE, archived press Simon Kane

Quebec hopes the third opportunity will be the occasion.

I called him Stan Sormack “ready” because he waited so long! Kane exploded. I apologize. ”

He adds that these postponements show that he is taking Albertan seriously, contrary to what the latter suggested.

“This is totally wrong. If I thought it would be easy, I would have fought battles despite my injuries,” Kane said.

Surmacz is fast, he navigates a lot in the ring, which is a different kind of challenge, Estephan analyzes.

But Trifluvien is preparing accordingly in the company of his new coach, Vincent Auclair, who appears to be quite happily in the gym, which he is no longer so before this new association.

“I didn’t enjoy going there anymore. At one point, I thought I didn’t like boxing anymore. I was in my head, I was a teacher.

With Auclair, the fun of training is back. Boxer and Fitness Trainer He works a lot on technology. Apparently long hours.

I’m not the type of athlete who grasps technology easily, I need to repeat more than others. Simon Kane

In this sense, a long break would be beneficial to him. Without going into details, he noted that the two men work on most aspects of boxing.

“One of my former coaches used to say we’re like trees we tie. We went back to fight like we were untied and came out all the flaws! Kane pics.

Hence the need for constant repetition in training.

Additionally, Kane’s agreement with EOTTM has been renewed in the long term, Stephen said.

A good challenge for Mbelli

Prior to the Quebec concert, Christian Mbelli (17-0, 16 K.-O.) Will fight for his role in Puerto Rico, on March 18, against former amateur champion Evgen Khetrov (20-2, 17 K.-O.), Ukrainian, 32 years old. Moreover, on the NBC broadcast waves.

We will not have to rush. We are not dealing with a young Mexican, but with an experienced man. ”Solid fired Mbilli, who easily defeated Mexican Rolando Paredes in December, in his first battle with the new promoter.

The two boxers have somewhat similar, intense styles, which should result in a tough fight. A battle “very decisive” for his career, recognized by the French of Cameroonian origin, who emerged from six rounds of sparring at the time of the press conference.

Should Mbelli face this important challenge, Stephen will hope to be able to propel him into confrontations over the major titles.