Boxing: Kim Clavel is ready for a world championship fight, believes Yvonne Michel

Sunday August 29, 2021 10:24 AM

Montreal – After there Beat Maria Soledad Vargas on Saturday night at the IGA StadiumKim Clavel and her team had no doubts that she was ready for a World Championship battle.

Clavel was already ranked as the first contender for the WBC Half-Flyweight title, winning by a unanimous decision of the judges to capture the silver belt and thus becoming the mandatory contender for Yesenia Gomez. So all that remains is to come to terms with her, at least in principle.

“We’ll sit as a team, but health first and foremost. It’s the priority, nuance Clavel after his win. I’ll give myself a short week off. I think we have a bright future ahead. In two or three months we’ll be ready. We’ll do whatever it takes to get a belt. Else I’ll leave Yvonne [Michel] Manage everything. It’s his job and he does it very well. “

“Kim is absolutely right: the important thing is to let the dust settle. Next, we’ll meet the four (Clavel, Michel, his coach Daniel Bouchard and Stephane Laroche) and, according to what I’ll be told, I’m going to organize an event, promoter Yvonne Michel added.

“I have already discussed with the promoter of Gomez so if it is a fight [samedi] The evening was decisive, it was in the direction we were going. It was a huge victory and is now a management issue. Kim just needs a rest and her team gives me approval

” I do not know when [Gomez] The last time she defended or defended her belt before. This is information I intend to find soon. “

According to WBC, Gomez last made her title defense on October 31, 2020. She then defeated Mirna Sanchez by unanimous decision after a duel presented in Cancun, Mexico. She has been a champion since her victory over Esmeralda Moreno in September 2018.

But as Clavel and Michel have pointed out, health is the priority and the Quebec boxer will have to make sure that she doesn’t get out of her fight against Vargas. Clavell’s face was swollen and one of the doctors present at the party urged him not to delay before going for an examination. Ice is applied quickly to reduce swelling.

‘Phase’ of progress

In the weeks leading up to the fight, Clavel and his coach Bouchard made it clear that the Saturday night fight (the opponent’s identity was not stamped at the time) was the last test before the final one. After the victory, everyone realized that the theory was applied and that it was no longer necessary to have preparatory duels.

“Daniel and Stefan warn me, it’s going to be a tough fight,” Clavell said. I knew there were going to be tight rounds, the important thing was to stay positive and not get discouraged. We learn with opponents like Vargas and thus become better.

Clavell raised the credibility of women’s boxing

“I usually walk one step at a time, and [samedi soir]Three steps up! She was a strong opponent and I have great respect for her. She is a girl who trains hard and has two children. At 102 or 105 pounds, you could be the champ. “

“I think we are there. [Samedi soir]This was the fight we needed. “It was the last step before the podium,” Bouchard immediately added.

“It’s not three degrees, but a whole floor that Kim has taken. [samedi soir]Michel concluded. Vargas was the third choice (after Judith Vivanco and Naomi Arellano Reyes, editor’s note) because he was the best of the three! Initially, a fight had to be made to bring back Kim and circumstances made us have this athlete. She was the only one we had and she wanted to fight. She did everything she could to get her vaccinated so she could come here.

“But I remind you, it wasn’t the plan right away! However, if we decide that Kim needs an opponent or two before going to the world championships, we may end up with someone who outshines the world champion. Kim is there.”