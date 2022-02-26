The International Olympic Committee requests the transfer or cancellation of sporting events in Russia

It’s a change of tone from the day before. Then the organization strongly condemned the attackwithout going so far as to request the withdrawal of competitions.

The International Skating Federation (FIS) has already followed suit All events in Russia canceled. The European Football Association was already Go to the outskirts of Paris Champions League finalwhich was to be held in St. Petersburg.

The IOC states, as it did the day before, that the invasion of Ukraine, which was organized in the north of Belarus, violates the principle of the Olympic armistice adopted by the 193 member states of the United Nations on December 2, 2021. This armistice began seven times. days before the Beijing Olympics (4-20 February) and will remain in effect until seven days after the Paralympic Games (4-13 March).

This is the third violation of the Olympic armistice by Russia in 14 years. Georgia invaded during the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and annexed Crimea shortly after the Sochi Games in 2014.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed that sports federations It should take into account the violation of the Olympic Armistice by the Russian and Belarusian governments and put the safety and security of the athletes as their top priority. .

After a meeting of its executive board, the International Olympic Committee said the flags and national anthems of Russia and Belarus should not be used at international sporting events.

The IOC also takes this opportunity to reiterate its support and concern for the safety of the Olympic community in Ukraine.