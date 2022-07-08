Brad Pitt suffers from a facial recognition uncle

American actor Brad Pitt suffers from a very special disorder, facial blindness.

The 58-year-old made this confession during an interview with GQ magazine a few days ago.

This neurological disease is also known as “facial blindness”.

Those who suffer from it fail to recognize faces, and sometimes familiar faces.

The comedian, who has not yet been officially diagnosed, says the disorder often causes him social problems.

He made it clear that he did not remember the people he met, especially at parties, and that he then seemed to many to be full of himself or conceited.

Brad Pitt admits that he nevertheless tries to remember the people he met, but in vain, for whom he was ashamed.

“No one believes me when I say that,” he said during his interview.

What is a face recognition uncle?

This rare neurological disorder affects between 2 and 2.5% of the world’s population.

It can appear at a very young age and last a lifetime. Then this is called congenital recognition blindness.

There is also progressive face recognition blindness that develops over time, often due to a neurodegenerative problem.

Finally, people who have had a stroke, concussion, or brain tumor may have “acquired” facial blindness.

In a 2019 study published by BMC Psychology, a woman told German psychologists that she “never thought” that she could recognize people by their faces.