Mubasher: The rest of the replay

After a first round full of emotions and surprises, especially for Canadiens fans, the 2022 draft continues today in Montreal.

Rounds two through seven are shown live on TVA Sports and here:

TVA Sports Direct – Events –

Last night Hughes hosted the show first by causing some discomfort with Slovakian top winger Juraj Slavkovsky’s first overall pick. He then captured the Blackhawks’ center Kirby Dash before capturing his compatriot and close friend of Slafkovsky’s, Filip Mesar, at 2:00 in the night.

In addition to the 33rd pick, Hughes would usually benefit from another second-round pick, 62nd overall. Montreal GM will have eight more options on hand, split between rounds three and seven. It’s plenty and it shouldn’t be surprising to see Hughes exchanging so little in the morning or during the session.