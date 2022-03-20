Brady tries to help ball-buyers from his ‘last’ touchdown

Tom Brady asked a cryptocurrency exchange to help a supporter who spent $518,000 on a now worthless soccer ball.

• Read also: Tom Brady is back

According to the New York Post, the retired champ briefly asked FTX to donate bitcoin to a charitable organization chosen by ball buyers.

Remember that at the time of the transaction, this ball was considered the ball used to complete the last touchdown pass in Brady’s legendary career, during a playoff last January.

The ball’s value plummeted the day after the record purchase, when Brady announced that he would return to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

“Heyftx_official… can we donate some bitcoin to this person’s chosen charities?!” The quarterback sent a message to his 11.7 million Instagram followers on Friday. Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, are financial partners of FTX.

Brady’s request appeared under a video of a stunning touchdown pass he threw to Mike Evans in Tampa Bay’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams on January 23. Then “The Goats” announced his retirement on February 1.

Fun fact, in the Instagram video, the football has been modified to look like Bitcoin.

The appraiser estimated the new football’s value at $20,000, according to the Daily Mail. One bitcoin is currently worth around $42,000 USD.

The anonymous football buyer would still suffer a loss of nearly $500,000, even if FTX agreed to Tom Brady’s request.