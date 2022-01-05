Breaking the Barrier at FedExField | Galen Hurts wants to know what actions the NFL will take

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Galen Hurts sent a letter to the NFL and the Washington team asking what action would be taken after the barrier faltered under the weight of fans on Sunday. He wrote a “semi-tragic” incident.

The scene took place at FedExField after the match between the Eagles and Washington. Before Jalen Hurts entered the tunnel to exit the stadium, one of the metal barriers collapsed under the weight of fans celebrating their team’s 20-16 victory.

About ten supporters fell from a few meters from the barrier. The quarterback managed to narrowly avoid it. The photographer, kneeling to take pictures of the player, was hit hard and had trouble getting up.

He wrote in his letter, which was published by a journalist Washington Post Nikki Japvala, Tuesday afternoon.

“Although I was able to prevent the barrier from hitting me, it wasn’t the same for others who might suffer injuries,” he added.

In shock, Hurts still leaned in to help one of the men. Olympic Calm agreed to discuss and take photos with some of the fallen fans. He then greeted everyone before backing away.

“Although I have remained calm, I understand the seriousness of what happened and am very concerned about the welfare of the fans and the media. I would like to know what the NFL and the Washington FL are doing to prevent this from happening again in the future.”

“The NFL’s resources and institutions ensure our safety during this physical exercise, but what happened on Sunday puts both fans and players at unnecessary risk, long after the final whistle.”

“I look forward to hearing from you on this matter,” he concluded.