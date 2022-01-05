The technical sheet of the smartphone confirmed by the manufacturer before its release

OnePlus has officially revealed the design of its new high-end smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro, yesterday and today we are entitled to get all the technical specifications of the smartphone before its official release in China on January 11th.

Yesterday OnePlus started lifting the veil The new OnePlus 10 Pro starts with its designThe Chinese manufacturer has now formalized the technical sheet of the smartphone. Most of the specs have been leaked in the past few weeks, but now we are confident that everything is correct.

Like Xiaomi phone 12It wouldn’t be surprising that the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s new high-end SoC processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This will be supported by 8 go or 12 go LPDDR5 RAM Depending on the chosen version, and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone will run on Android 12 with the manufacturer’s OxygenOS 12 overlay.

OnePlus 10 Pro will be more independent and efficient in photos

On the front of the smartphone we will find 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0 . technology, which will allow it to dynamically change the refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz depending on the content displayed.

OnePlus also confirms that the . file OnePlus 10 Pro It will be powered by A 5000 mAh batteryFor only 4,500 mAh in the OnePlus 9 Pro as of 2021. Wired fast charging has also been revised upwards and will now offer Maximum power 80W and 50W cordless. It is interesting to note that this year OnePlus is using technologies SuperVOOC and AirVOOC d’OPPO. Despite the increased battery capacity, the smartphone is slightly thinner than its predecessor, because it measures 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm.

On the image side, the smartphone abandons the 2-megapixel macro sensor for the OnePlus 9 Pro, and thus depends on the configuration in Three cameras. We will find a 48MP main sensor, capturing 50 MP Ultra Wide Angle and 8 MP telephoto lens. This year OnePlus will use the second generation of Hasselblad cameras, its partner in the photo. The selfie part will be provided by a 32MP sensor Put the punch in the upper left corner of the screen. Finally, OnePlus confirms the return of files Stereo speakers On his smartphone and support the standard Bluetooth 5.2.