Brendan Butcher and Canada regained two wins at the World Curling Championship on Tuesday

Tuesday April 6, 2021 at 8:26 pm

(Update : Wednesday, April 7, 2021.1:03 a.m.)

Canadian Brendan Butcher beat Italian Joel Returnaz 7-4 at the World Men’s Curling Championship in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

Italy pressed early in the match, leading 3-1 after the fourth finish but Canada came back from behind.

“We have been holding out this week.” “It wasn’t always easy,” Butcher said, but we fought back.

Then the Canadians defeated China 6-5 in the evening.

The maple leaf recovered after it was surprised by South Korea yesterday.

With those two wins on the same day, the Edmonton-based team improved their record to 7-2 and moved up to second place overall.

“There is no easy game here. Everyone is really good. Everyone told us that we should expect other teams to play their best matches against us. Now we are living it, and we have to give our best in every game,” added Butcher.

The top 6 decks will take you to the next step.