Outside the TV come out people!

Behind the public statements, everyone is dumbfounded. MLS has signed a $2.5 billion ten-year deal with Apple TV. Good for Americans and Canadians.

But Quebec? Those francophones like Frédérique Guay, Patrice Bernier and the other members assigned to cover CF by TVA Sports?

What is happening with the indigenous people?

I pay fifteen cents for Netflix, a dozen for Amazon Prime, ten for Disney+ for Zach and Marvel movies, there’s DAZN, Club illico, Crave, TouTV Extra, Punching Grace, Spotify family and after all flowwhich is Cogeco’s big cotton because Videotron doesn’t serve Sainte-Adèle.

I do not complain. Communication is my job.

But here, I just learned that if I wanted to follow CF, the influence of my beloved, I would have to add an Apple TV. Another invoice on the visa.

I’m not complaining, it’s my job.

Even the fan, the real one, will swallow the pill and the new bill without complaining too much. Like 3,000 fans who follow Punching Grace.

But for the ordinary world, the one who should be interested and convinced, the tens of thousands who watched the CF match on TVA Sports, what will happen?

People, these dodgy customers, how are we going to get to them?

Limbo

I chatted for a long time with President Gabriel Gervais. He is fully aware of the enormous task ahead of him. Good Apple TV. But Hello good MorningAnd the Dave Morissette And the GCeven better.

He knows very well the competitive side of LP Neveu, President of TVA Sports. He knows that Neveu will fight with all his might to save most of his agreement with CF Montreal. But the truth is that Gervais doesn’t yet know all the ins and outs of an MLS contract. He also hopes to get some leeway. What would ‘prez’ do if Apple TV decided to assign a Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain to the description given to the French-speaking tribe?

How do you maintain the communication channel?

By producing documentaries and internal programs about his players and the team? CF doesn’t have a Director of Communications yet and it’s too late to get Paul Wilson. The amount of work will be enormous.

I also chatted with Canadian leaders. Television is as precious as the apple of France’s eyes by Marguerite Bellanger and Chantal Matchabe. By introducing and controlling 82 Canadians to their fans, young and old, he preaches the good word. The NHL has a monopoly on about thirty national games, 22 of which are in French, and the Canadian controls the rest.

Everything goes through the TV. A young 14-year-old will become a client at the age of 25 when he is a young attorney or a young notary. We pamper him, pamper him and talk to him.

What will happen with the Apple TV?

eyebrow lift stick

Fortunately, Gabriel Gervais endured the darkest years of impact. When the NPO was at the center, Claude Rubilard. Through hard work and meetings in the communities and with the fans, we went from 2,500 to 12,000 in a game against Seattle.

At the very least, every subscription contract deserves access to the MLS app on Apple TV+. But why subscribe while the fan is already in its seat? For games on the road! Where was my head

What reassures me is Gabriel Gervais. He is a brilliant and humble man. Aside from the official notes, he knows exactly what awaits him.

Both Socrates and Duc Mallow have already said, being aware, is the right way to follow.

I would choose the race.

“If I was sixteen years old and had to choose between running and hockey, despite my love and passion for hockey, I think I would start running” – Patrice Presbyoa.

I didn’t think I deserved a hair course. I asked Patrice Presboa if he would race today at the Ferrari Challenge: “If I had the budget, I would be on the right track,” he replied.

And between running and hockey, in which sport did he experience the greatest passions?

Set off for 1000 words. Which I summarize for you in 99: “All the rinks are 200 by 85 feet. Whether there are 20,000 or 10,000 or 5,000 people, it is 200 by 85. But in motorsports, it’s not the same sun, the same humidity, the same surface, the same conditions. The tracks are different. And traction is never the same. In the middle of a race, you can lose the feel for your tanks. “There’s competition, the desire to win, the racing lines, it’s extraordinary,” said the handsome Patrice.

photo courtesy Patrice Presbyoa and Gino Rosato.

In Montreal, Brisebois took the podium once. Great feeling. Among his photos, he cherishes some memories with Jay LaFleur and his former teammates. But he sent me a beautiful picture with Gino Rosato. The smile and the pride were the same.

And this morning, proud of their 18th birthday, Zack and Tom will be in Section 11…

They know that Patrice Presboa was driving the Ferrari Challenge. They don’t know what number he was wearing with the flannel.

And life goes on.