Beatriz Mediavilla wins an award for her film

Best Canadian Work for the International Film Festival

© courtesy / Festival du cinéma international en Abitibi-Témiscamingue The film, shot by Beatrice Mediavilla, won the third prize, the second in less than six months.

Beatrice Mediavilla’s work, Live in Motion – A Story in 10 Chapters, which has been selected for screening at the International Film Festival of Art, has been awarded with the Best Canadian Work.

The jury appreciates the work of the Roanorandian Director. “We wish to emphasize the benevolence in the approach of choreographer Thierry Theo Niang. We have been influenced by the humility that stems from the image of his work through the bodies and gestures of citizens of different generations. The diversity of each body and every gesture awakens us to the infinity and the universality of the art of dance”, the jury confirmed in a statement Journalist.

For director Temiscabitibian, that award left her almost silent. It’s very rewarding. It’s a big bonus. When my movie won in Venice, it was more abstract because it was far away.

“I wasn’t expecting anything else.” She added, “It’s so good that it makes me a little speechless.”

This is the third award for this film. It won two awards in particular in the United States last year. It must also be said that the pandemic makes things a little special. “When I won the Venice Film Festival in California, I was in my office via Zoom. I was so excited. I sent a message to the team. She said,” It’s not like receiving an award directly, but it fills me with joy. “

The film was presented at its world premiere at the International Film Festival in Abitepe-Timiscaming, and was presented in Mexico, Canada, the United States, Scotland and elsewhere in Quebec last year.