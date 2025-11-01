Bricks in the Six to Build Canada’s Largest-Ever LEGO® Fan Event This November

TORONTO — November 1, 2025 — Canada’s biggest community of LEGO® builders is set to converge in Mississauga this month for a record-breaking fan convention. The fourth annual Bricks in the Six will take over the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel from November 14 to 16, showcasing an unprecedented collection of LEGO art and engineering from hundreds of creators worldwide.

Organizers say the 2025 edition will be the largest LEGO fan event in Canadian history, assembling over 300 builders from across the country, the United States, Europe, and Australia. Fans can expect to see millions of bricks used to create intricate cityscapes, architectural models, fantasy scenes, and original designs — a celebration of the creativity that has made LEGO one of the most enduring cultural and design icons.

“We are thrilled to bring Bricks in the Six back to the GTA and confirm its status as the largest LEGO fan event in Canadian history,” said Graeme Dymond, Founder and Chief “Brickzecutive” Officer for Bricks in the Six. “This is an opportunity to gather in person and be inspired by hundreds of amazing LEGO art pieces and our shared passion for building. This year’s event promises to be bigger, better, and more memorable than ever.”

A Growing Hub for LEGO Culture

Now in its fourth year, Bricks in the Six has evolved from a regional meetup into an international attraction for fans, collectors, and builders of all ages. The 2025 edition will feature double the exhibition space compared to last year’s event, giving visitors more room to explore elaborate installations and meet the creators behind them.

Organizers say the event reflects the growing popularity of LEGO as both a creative medium and a collector’s market. Beyond its iconic sets, LEGO has become a platform for design innovation, art, and even engineering education — and the Toronto-area event has positioned itself as a hub for this expanding fan base.

Hands-On Activities and Marketplace

In addition to static displays, Bricks in the Six will offer an expansive hands-on play area where attendees can build their own creations from hundreds of thousands of LEGO pieces. The section is designed to encourage creativity and collaboration among families and younger fans, though organizers note that parental supervision is required for children.

The event will also host a vendor marketplace — its largest to date — featuring more than two dozen specialized sellers offering rare, vintage, and customized LEGO items. From collectible minifigures to unique architectural pieces, the marketplace is expected to draw serious collectors and casual fans alike.

Tourism and Economic Boost

As a large-scale fan convention, Bricks in the Six is expected to attract visitors from across North America and beyond, offering an economic lift to the Greater Toronto Area’s hospitality and retail sectors. Events of this scale often generate significant spillover benefits for nearby hotels, restaurants, and tourism operators.

LEGO fan conventions have become increasingly popular worldwide, often selling out venues and drawing media attention for their blend of artistry and nostalgia. With this year’s expansion, Bricks in the Six aims to put Canada firmly on the global LEGO enthusiast map.

Event Details

Tickets are currently available for November 14, 15, and 16 at www.bricksinthe6.ca. The event will take place at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel, located at 6750 Mississauga Road.

Fans can follow event updates and view sneak peeks of featured builds on Facebook at facebook.com/BricksInThe6 and Instagram at instagram.com/bricksinthesix.

About Bricks in the Six

Founded by LEGO master builder and community leader Graeme Dymond, Bricks in the Six has grown into Canada’s premier LEGO fan gathering, combining large-scale displays, interactive activities, building competitions, and a community-driven spirit. The event celebrates creativity across generations, drawing both casual fans and serious builders united by a shared passion for the world’s most famous bricks.

LEGO®, the LEGO logo, DUPLO, the Brick and Knob configuration, the Minifigure and LEGOLAND® are trademarks of the LEGO Group, which does not sponsor, authorize, or endorse the event.

For media inquiries, passes, or access to high-resolution imagery, contact Graeme Dymond, Founder and Chief “Brickzecutive” Officer, at [email protected] or 416-602-8976.