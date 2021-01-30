“Bridgerton” has been watched by 82 million Netflix subscribers, a record number

American series BridgertonThe first delivery of star producer Shonda Rhimes to Netflix has been seen by 82 million households subscribing to the platform since its launch a month ago, a record four-week period according to the group.

The record was so far held by a series of a completely different kind, the magician, Adapted literary series from beforeHeroic fiction It was accessed by 76 million accounts in the four weeks following its publication at the end of December 2019.

The numbers Netflix publishes are not subject to third-party verification, unlike audience metrics for traditional television.

– Adaptation of the historical novels of the American Julia Quinn, Bridgerton The film is set in the year 1813 in England and displays the intrigues of good British society with a very modern touch.

The language, music, feminist dialect and actors, together with many diverse actors, break the codes of the historical series to make the topic accessible to the largest number of people.

The series has also become a small phenomenon for Culture Pop ArtLargely fueled by social networks, many netizens enjoy recreating scenes in clothing while working on their English accent.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix announced on January 21 that it had ordered a second season of Bridgerton.

According to a specialized site FlixPatrol, The series still ranked third in the world in terms of daily views on Netflix on Thursday, behind it Fate: Winx Saga, Adapted the animated series Winx Club, And basic Thermos.

Regarding the French series, the platform estimates that it could have been viewed by 70 million accounts by February 5, that is, during the first four weeks of its operation, which would place it in the third step of the platform.