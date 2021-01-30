Mexico calls on Canada to lift the suspension of flights

Mexico | Mexico called on Canada to reverse its decision to suspend flights to the Latin American country, which it said could cause a “severe economic crisis”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday further tightening of restrictions on entry to Canada and the suspension of flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30, in an effort to stem the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Mexican government hopes that “this measure can be withdrawn as soon as possible in order to prevent a severe economic crisis in the region.”

Mexico, Canada, and the United States are part of the T-MEC North American Trade Agreement.

As of Friday, Canada had recorded more than 769,000 cases of coronavirus and 19,000 deaths, while Mexico on Thursday expressed regret over the infection of 1.8 million people and 155,100 deaths in total.