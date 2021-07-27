Lucasfilm is hiring a YouTuber who specializes in hyperfilm

YouTuber Shamook dazzled his eyes with these ultra-HD videos (deep) which he directed, especially about the character of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian, so much so that it caught the attention of Lucasfilm, who produces the song series.

scene from The Mandalorian The CGI showing Luke Skywalker’s aging face in the time-lapse caused quite a stir on the canvas, not because it was so well executed, quite the opposite. Many fans of the Star Wars saga lamented the neglected visual effects, so much so that people tried to rectify the situation by posting their own version of the scene online.

Youtuber Shamook did just that, using a super gimmicky technique to achieve the realistic result the series followers would have liked to see. Her video has been viewed 2,270,000 times since it was uploaded seven months ago.

The beginning of the widget. Skip the widget? end of the piece. Back to the beginning of the widget?

His skills allowed him to land a new job at Lucasfilm, where he would be responsible for ensuring the quality of post-aging visual effects on the studio’s characters.

Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), Lucasfilm’s special effects company, is always looking for talented artists and has already hired the artist by the name of Shamook. , a Lucasfilm representative confirmed to IndieWire.

Over the past few years, ILM has invested in both machine learning and artificial intelligence as a way to produce compelling visual effects. It’s great to see the dynamics evolving in this space as technology advances. A Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement.

Shamuk is known for his highly resourceful videos that enhance the visual effects of several productions, as well as adding actors and actresses who have never acted there. Among his most notable exploits is the video clip with the characters Leia and Tarkin in the film. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.