British actress Helen McCrory dies

British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the films Skyfall and Harry Potter, and on TV in the series “Peaky Blinders”, has died at the age of 52 of cancer, her husband Damian announced on Friday on Twitter.

“I feel sad that I announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the wonderful woman Helen McCrory died peacefully in her home, amidst a wave of love from friends and family,” the actress said in a short message on social media.

She died while living. without fear. By God, we love him and know how fortunate we are to have him in our lives. “

Helen McCrory appeared for the first time in cinema in a small role in “Interview with a Vampire” after starting her career in television, and especially played the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the last films of the Harry Potter series.

The actress, who also appeared in the James Bond epic “Skyfall” (2012), distinguished herself by playing the character of Aunt Polly, the mother of the Shelby clan, in the hit British series “Peaky Blinders”, which follows the adventures. Of a family of thugs from Birmingham at the beginning of the twentieth century.

She married Damien Lewis in 2007 and has two children with him.