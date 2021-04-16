The vaccination can span 50-60 years this weekend in Montreal

At least 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine should be given over the weekend in Montreal, an ambitious goal when many vaccination sites are vacant at some sites.

“Obviously, the vaccination centers in Montreal are not fully operational. On the other hand, yesterday, in Montreal, we were still feeding 15,000 people,” explains Sonia Bellanger, Executive Director of CIUSSS Center-Sud-de-l’le-de-Montréal , In an interview with 100% news.

She explained that discussions are underway with public health experts to open new vaccination kits very soon, perhaps in the next few hours or over the weekend.

“At the end of this week, we will have to make a decision to extend vaccination to other groups, but we have not completed all of our priority groups,” determines MI Pilanger.

I remind you AZ is a way for people over 55 to speed up vaccination. This process allowed us to vaccinate 160,000 people faster, including 22,000 in Montreal. We are awaiting the public health decision to extend the age of AZ administration. – Christian Dube (@cdube_sante) April 16, 2021

“We have 20,000 doses available, and then, if children between the ages of 50 and 60 are not vaccinated, we will send our doses to other regions. We want to help other areas, but we want to achieve our goals.”

If the population was not there, it would be considered necessary to question the city’s current vaccination strategy with available doses.

“We are ready to vaccinate. We have over thirty clinics in Montreal. We have trained staff who are waiting, and we don’t want to bring them home because we don’t want to lose them when we have so much work, at the end of May and June. We are missing people!” CIUSSS.

Listen to the interview with Dr. Marie France Reno, Head of the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at CHUM

It guarantees very low doses.

“We avoid preparing in advance, and we don’t want to lose anything. The vaccine wastage is very, very, very small.”

“We don’t go there randomly, and we don’t want to miss doses. Priority workers are listed and informed.” [qu’ils peuvent avoir le vaccin]Call them at the end of the afternoon. “

