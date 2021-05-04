Britney Spears finds documentaries about her life “hypocritical”

Britney Spears est flattée de l’attention qu’on lui porte, mais considère « hypocrites » les documentaires portant sur sa vie, a expliqué la star dans un long message publié sur Instagram destiné à ses millions abonnés.

Mayssa Ferah

La Presse

« Tellement de documentaires sur moi cette année, avec l’opinion d’autrui sur ma vie. […] “These documentaries are hypocritical,” she wrote, “criticizing the media and repeating what they do.”

Last March, the artist mentioned his documentary embarrassment Frame Britney Spears. This is the co-production of The New York Times Highlighting the guardianship system that dictates the life of the 39-year-old iconic artist.

Since 2008, Britney Spears has been made by her father, Jimmy, decisions.

The documentary also deals with the #freeBritney movement, featuring fans from all over the world. More and more of them are denouncing the guardianship and calling for Britney Spears’ release.

In her post published Monday afternoon, the pop singer admitted that she has gone through difficult experiences in recent years, but claims to have gone through many beautiful moments. According to her, the downside has become too much.

“Why do I shine a light on the darkest and traumatic aspects of my life, which happened a long time ago?”, She asks in a message interspersed with emojis and ellipses.

Many netizens were skeptical of their comments. “I really don’t think she wrote this,” one worries.

Another asked, “Give him his phone back.”

The outing comes as Britney Spears is scheduled to personally address the court on June 23rd regarding her guardianship.