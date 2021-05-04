Jordan Weal to play in KHL next season

The 2021 season has not been easy for Jordan Weal. The one who was the “strong Canadian specialist” in the past because of him Not justified The long apparition with another man became the extra man in 2021 and was sent to the palace.

This player without a great identity has clearly decided that the time has come to turn the page in this episode of his life. According to what is circulating, he will travel to Russia in 2021-2022 in order to align with Ak-Bars of Kazan under the terms of a two-year contract.

Jordan Weal is reported to be joining Ak Bars of the KHL next season. Andrew Zadarnovsky (AZadarski) May 4, 2021

This club lost the Gagarin Cup semi-final to Bob Hartley’s men. So we’re talking about a big club for Weal.

He is 29 years old and has been playing pro for ten years.

Thus, his time in the organization will last a little more than two years (February 2019) … and he will not make history.

He clearly doesn’t want to wait until this summer to see if he can find a contract elsewhere in the NHL. Thus it guarantees playing in the second best league in the world and taking on more responsibilities.

Despite being at Laval, his $ 1.4 million contract isn’t exactly out of reach. The equivalent of $ 325,000 on the CH block. It might not sound like much, but it delayed Cole Caufield’s debut.

In 65 games in Montreal, he collected 25 points, including 12 goals. This season with Rocket he has 22 points (6-16) in 27 games.

extension

Remember, the Canadian / Rocket will lose another player at the hands of KHL: goalkeeper Vasily Demchenko.