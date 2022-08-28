[EN VIDÉO] “This guy was walking and he pulled me in,” says a girl who survived the kidnapping.

Security camera footage released this week shows the moment a 6-year-old girl escapes from her attacker while trying to kidnap her outside her home in Ohio, US, according to New York Post.

Rescue cry: A home security camera captured the alleged attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old girl from outside her home in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 3. 23. Derek McPherson was arrested early on August 24 and charged with kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/Al7o4iHKrv – Newsmax (newsmax) August 27 2022

The little girl was taking out the trash when Derek McPherson, 33, grabbed her by the arm.

Fortunately, she was able to free herself and then went home to warn her parents.

“This guy was walking and touching me and he pulled me,” the girl said to the show. good morning america from ABC.

“He let me go because I screamed,” she added.

Upon hearing the news, his father, Ricky Nash, jumped into his car and followed Mr. McPherson.

“I felt so relieved when his hands were tied,” he said.

Derek McPherson was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping and gross sexual coercion.

He is currently being held in Butler County Jail in Ohio.