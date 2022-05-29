Bruno Verdoni wants to return to Quebec

Actor Bruno Verdoni, originally from Montreal, wants to shoot more in Quebec. In Toronto for six years, the person who embodied lobbyist William Taylor in the second season of the series rift He even cherishes his desire to return to Montreal and settle there with his family.

• Read also: Bruno Verdone: Desire to live a life of Tintin

Found in English in Canada and the United States, we have been able to see him, in recent years, in episodic roles in the Quebec series all the truthAnd the Control towerAnd the Gentleman 3And the liesAnd the lands aboveAnd the aAnd the Patrick Sincal is herehe is White Night.

Bruno Verdoni would like to be more present on Quebec TV, and otherwise through characters who have English or Italian accents. What he was playing a lot in Quebec.

“I’d like to work more in Montreal. I’d like to get a big role and go back to settle there with my family,” fired the actor who grew up in Laurentians.

The actor who starred with Jessica Chastain and Kevin Costner in the feature film Molly’s game This is what we saw on TV in the series unknown filesAnd the MillenniumAnd the Stargate SG-1And the Smallville And the Extensionspecifies that in Quebec he had the best photography experiences.

“In Canada and the English US, everyone is negotiating big trailers and they want to see their name written big on the credits. I fell for it a little bit because that’s the situation and people negotiate,” he said in an interview.

In Quebec, things happen in a completely different way.

“Everyone has a small trailer and sometimes we just don’t have room to change it. It’s so unimportant. What’s important is community and teamwork. In Quebec, you’ll have fun and do a good job at the same time. It’s something you don’t constantly see in English Canada and even in the States.”

big challenge

in rift 2, Bruno Verdone plays Lobbyist William Taylor, ex-wife of Detective Céline Trudeau (Isabel Richter) and father of Sophie Taylor (Maribere Morrian). His challenge was to bring out the charming side of this character.

“That’s how he was able to get everything he wanted. It was a fun challenge, because I played a lot of cops and bad guys. William Taylor is a bad guy, but he has a good spirit. It was a great challenge.”

The actor, along with his wife Marianne Suchchuk, founded a small production company called Valiant Heart Films. He directed his first feature film, Heaven and Earth: Rituals, which happened in 1880.

I studied screenwriting and cinematography during my working years in Los Angeles. I gave myself tools to be able to be creative on other levels. He explained that it was important to me to be able to tell my own stories.

An adventure that prompted him to return to music. His short film won two Music Awards at the Budapest Film Festival and the Cannes Short Film Festival.

I studied music at university before branching out into theater. “I play the piano and bass and I sing,” he said.

The actor completed shooting the movie last December Parents’ sins for Lifetime Canada in Toronto. You can also see it in the series classified secretOn AddikTV, featuring Melissa Desormo Pauline and Patrick Lappé.

He is currently participating in the filming of the fourth season of the series. plan B.

rift 2 Connected to Club illico. classified secret It is presented on AddikTV.

to watch Sunday

The other afternoon at the next table

An encounter between Fred Bellerin and Boucar Diouf, two storytellers, who have a deep connection to their roots and know how to make their audience laugh and dream. The two artists talk about their childhood, about their village, the goblins and their wounds.

combo

Drama by Matteo L. Dennis with Anthony Terrain, Caryl Tremblay and Tony Nardi. In 1966, the son of an Italian from Mount Royal joined the ranks of the Front for the Liberation of Quebec.

fantasy island

[Présentation du 1er épisode de cette série exclusive présentée sur Prise 2]. A host arrives on the island with an irresistible desire to eat. You’ll realize she’s hungry for more than food. A terminally ill woman is given a new chance to live.