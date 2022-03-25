After 46 years of working as a broadcaster, Pierre Bruno announced his retirement

After 46 years as a presenter at TVA, Pierre Bruno will retire on June 16.

The press announcement came during the five pm Thursday bulletin. He said he was now ready for a “thoughtful retirement”.

However, viewers will find him in another role this fall during the local election campaign.

“Closing the end of a chapter is always destabilizing, even if beautiful things lie ahead. It has been a true honor for me to hold this seat for so many years and to have a special relationship with the audience.”

I am sincerely grateful to the viewers for their loyalty and to my colleagues for their support and excellent work. The transition into this new phase of my life will be smooth because I will be back this fall during the regional campaign.

Furthermore, Pierre Bruno will continue to participate in the Charles Bruneau Foundation as an inductee, official and spokesperson.

Interim President and CEO of Groupe TVA, Pierre-Carl Bellado, paid tribute to Pierre Bruno in a press release.

“Pierre, you are an extraordinary man respected by your peers and loved by the public. I have been honored to have you counted in the large Kibekor family for the past 46 years. Thank you for your passion and professionalism, you have been able to take TVA news service to new heights,” he wrote.

Mr. Péladeau made a point by emphasizing the “very special bond” that the anchor has managed to form with “Quebecers of all generations”.

“It is an integral part of their daily lives by accompanying them every evening with rigor, importance and humanity.”

In 1972 Pierre Bruno began his career as a journalist at CFDA Radio in Victoriaville. After a stint at CJTR Radio Trois-Rivières, he began working at CKAC Montreal from 1973 to 1980.

He joined TVA (Télé-Métropole at the time) in 1976 as a news anchor.

From 1978 he has taken the reins of TVA 12h as well as the 4:30pm, 5pm and 6pm bulletins on LCN and TVA.

From the Polytechnic massacre to the ice storm, including the 9/11 attacks and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic, Pierre Bruno has accompanied viewers on important events.

– 23 Artis Trophies

The Queen’s Jubilee Medal 2002

– Received the Order of Merit from the Canadian Association of Broadcasters in 2003

Recipient of the National Order of Quebec in 2008

– Received the Order of Canada in 2012

Raymond Charette Prize, 2021, for excellence in the accuracy of his language, the richness of his vocabulary, and the clarity of his expressions.