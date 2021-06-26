Building collapse in Florida: the search continues

Rescue teams are still active, but with the help of firefighters, dog units and cranes. More than 2500 people at work.

A noise was heard from the rubble, without the rescuers being sure that they were of human origin. Microphones placed on or near the ruins did not detect any sound, but a knock was heard which gave hope to the rescuers.

One of the four victims has also been identified, according to the Miami-Dade County Forensic Service. This is Stacy Fang, mother of a 15-year-old who was rescued from the rubble Thursday morning. But Mrs. Fang, who was taken to the hospital, did not survive.

Early Friday evening, Global Affairs Canada said at least four Canadians may have been affected by the collapse.

Consular officials in Miami are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Canadian consular officials are also in contact with the affected families The spokesperson said.

On Twitter, Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, shared words of sympathy with the families affected by the tragedy.

To those who have lost a loved one, to those affected and to those who are waiting for news from a missing person: know that we are thinking of you and that Canadians are with you. Prime Minister said.

We are sincerely with those affected by the building collapse in Surfside, Florida. […] We stand ready to support Canadians who need help Mr. Garneau continued.

The drama took place at the Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, a few miles north of Miami Beach, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The reasons for the collapse of the housing complex are still unknown, but hypotheses multiply.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that the families of the victims were as well right to know Why the building collapsed and the state will do everything in its power to find out.

We need a definitive explanation of how this happened […] Obviously we don’t want to be wrong , he said at a press conference on Friday.

Mr. DeSantis said he discussed the matter with US President Joe Biden and assured him of his support, including financial.

We gave them all the help they need Meanwhile, the president said.

I promise you that the administration and Congress will do everything they can to help you now and then. Quote from:Joe Biden, President of the United States

The Democratic president declared a state of emergency earlier today to provide federal assistance for relief operations and emergency transportation of survivors.

Many hypotheses

to me Washington Post, Building It was built in 1981 on a restored wetland.

I don’t know if the collapse was expected, but we found out that the building was moving in the ’90s Shimon Wodwinsky, professor of environment at Florida International University (FIU) told CNN.

Mr. Wdowinski is one of the authors of a 2020 study showing that the building underwent a subsidence of about 2 mm per year between 1993 and 1999. However, the available satellite data were insufficient. To determine whether the deterioration has continued immediately thereafter.

By itself, the subsidence of the ground will not cause the building to collapse. , then guarantee SonFlorida International University In a press release.

READ At least 42 dead after a strong earthquake City officials believe it could take at least a week to search the ruins of the collapsed building on Surfside. Photo: Associated Press/Gerald Herbert

Officials said work was underway to upgrade the building to the required level, including on the roof. However, they believe that it is unlikely that this work was the cause of the collapse.

Investigating this will likely take several weeks, among other things, to allow structural engineers to examine blueprints and the way the building was constructed, take samples of steel and concrete, and look for signs of corrosion.

Pictures taken by a security camera showed that the center of the building appeared to have fallen first. Then the part closest to shore vibrated, collapsing seconds later into a huge cloud of dust.

Rescuers Challenge

Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis said the work of emergency teams is not easy.

Rescuers use the building’s underground garage in particular to access the rubble from below. Debris falls on them as they go about their work, as well as on those who dig among the rubble at ground level.

The debris also contains a lot of combustible material that can ignite, according to Patronis. By spraying to prevent a fire, water is added to the building. The large weight of this water can threaten the integrity of the building.

Besides the seriousness of the operations, the weather conditions were challenging. A storm began at about ten in the evening Thursday, carrying heavy rain until the next day without interrupting the search.

A fire on the north side of the building had to be brought under control.

READ The end of the wait in the Suez Canal The search lasted for about two days. Photo: afp via getty Images / CHANDAN KHANNA

rescue men They are highly motivated by the prospect of finding people. We have to force them to take turns, it shows how strong their motivation is Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava said.

Search can continue at least a week , discretion of the municipal authorities in Surfside.

Authorities believe that about 55 of the 136 apartments in the complex have collapsed. However, it is not known how many people were in these homes at the time of the tragedy.

we know [que l’immeuble] It was about 80% busy Andy Hyatt, Surfside City Manager, told CNN.

Rescue workers were able to pull at least 35 people from the rubble during the first hours after the collapse.

Marco Rubio, a Republican senator from Florida, said nearly a third of those missing were non-Americans. Among the missing are nine Argentines, three Uruguayans and six Paraguayans, including the sister of the first lady of Paraguay.