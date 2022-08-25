Burger Week returns for the eleventh edition

This year, the theme is very bold!

Calling all foodies, Burger Week is back for the eleventh edition! This will start on September 1 and will last for two weeks, to everyone’s delight.

In each edition, a very specific theme is chosen so that restaurants prepare a burger full of flavour. For Burger Week 2022, the defining theme is plants, and we love this bold choice. Most people, when they think of a burger, picture a patty of delicious meat and toppings, but it’s also possible to make a great vegan burger!

This is the first time Burger Week has chosen a vegan theme, and we can’t wait to see suggestions from different restaurants.

Of course, restaurateurs are not obligated to follow the topic, but this is a good opportunity to think outside the box and offer something completely new.

Burger Week is taking place across Canada, and more than 400 restaurants will participate.

DoorDash delivery company will exclusively handle deliveries for people who prefer to enjoy burgers in the comfort of their own home. And just like every year, it will be possible to vote for their favorite burger via the Burger Week website.

For the 2022 edition, the official ambassador is Canadian chef Kimberly Lalloz.

She owns a commercial restaurant and has hosted several cooking shows. So it’s only natural that she is the ambassador of this edition!

For more information about Burger Week, click over here.