A summer job can lead to a thriving career

“What is really interesting about a job in our stores in Quebec is that we also have our head office there, BouchervilleOn the south shore of Montreal. So we offer more than just a summer job for Quebec students. We offer them a gateway to our vast network, where there are many long-term career opportunities.” Nadine ChiasonDirector of Talent Acquisition at Lowe’s Canada. “We value internal growth very much at Lowe’s Canada Our store partners provide an excellent pool of talent to fill our head office positions. This is a golden opportunity for students who want to pursue their career with us after their studies. »

People who are interested in a job in a RONA or Réno-Dépôt store are welcome to go to the store to place an application. The manager can meet with them immediately for an interview.

Wall to Wall Opportunities

In addition to opening positions in the store, Lowe Canada She is currently recruiting for seasonal positions at her distribution center in Boucherville. With a very competitive starting salary and a Monday through Friday work schedule, this distribution center offers attractive conditions for students in Greater Montreal.

