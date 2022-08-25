Vacancies hit a new high in June, says StatsCan

Total vacancies in the accommodation and food services sector reached 171,700 in June, up 6.6% from May and 38.8% from June 2021 (Photo: Canadian La Presse)

Ottawa – According to Statistics Canada, job vacancies rose 3.2 percent in June to a new high as employers sought to fill more than 1 million jobs for the third month in a row.

The federal agency says employers were actively seeking to fill 1,037,900 jobs, compared with 1,005,700 in May.

The vacancy rate was 5.9% in June, matching the record set in September 2021 and compared to 4.9% in June 2021.

According to Statistics Canada, employers in the healthcare and social assistance sector were looking to fill 149,700 vacancies in June, up 4.3% from May and 40.8% from last month.

The retail sector saw a 15.3% increase in job vacancies from May to 114,400 in June. Vacancies in this sector increased by 22.5% compared to June 2021.

The number of job vacancies exceeds the number of unemployed people in four provinces: Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. In Quebec, the ratio is 0.6.

The vacancy rate was 6.7% in Quebec in June, one of the highest in the country, along with British Columbia and Yukon. It is 4.4% in New Brunswick, 5.3% in Nova Scotia and 4.8% in Prince Edward Island.