Camelot Part One: The (long) wait was worth it يستحق

Alexander Astaire offers the rest of his interpretation of the Arthurian legend with all the vividness we know.

It is indisputable to reveal the plot, if not to say so Camelot – Part 1 Interested in the return of Arthur (Alexander Astaire), he decides to take his throne back from the hands of Lancelot (Thomas Couso), who allied himself with Saxon mercenaries to bring order to the kingdom of Lugris.

We discover several new characters, brilliantly embodied by Guillaume Gallian or Sting. Fans of the series, which has several hundred episodes, will be pleased to find Christian Claver, Lionel Astaire, Antoine de Kaunes, Alain Chabat, Geraldine Nacache and many others.

this is Camelot – Part 1 So it’s not just an adaptation of a very popular TV series, it’s definitely a feature film meant for the big screen. The collections are amazing, and the lavish outfits and accessories add an appreciable level of detail. By adding a series of “flashbacks” to Arthur’s childhood, Alexander Astaire also makes sure to give extra depth to his character, with his still-unruly sense of humor.

Mix of genres – humor, comedy, adventure films, “fantasy”, parody -, Camelot – Part 1 Filled with jokes, gags, hints, and reading levels. Like the series, the two-hour movie will please fans of this crazy universe, which never goes easy.

And if this part One He cleverly closes in on some of the intrigue the series left in suspense, and opens others allowing hope, if success counters on time, a thoroughly enjoyable sequel.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5