Cameroon-Malawi: Lions must do the job

Handicapped by the absences of Jean-Charles Castellito and Arnaud Gome, Cameroon face Malawi this evening as part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The Indomitable Lions are doomed to win for at least two reasons. The first is that this match is an opening in the 60,000-seat stadium in the Olympic Sports Complex (Yaoundé). A bad result may seem like a bane to this gem that is gradually getting out of the ground.

The other reason is the first place in Group D. In the other match of the first day, Mozambique was on probation against Côte d’Ivoire (0-0). Thus, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and his teammates can take control of the group in the event of a win.

Antonio Conceicao’s men have an interest in making a difference ahead of the trip to Abidjan on Monday. With a record two wins and two draws in the history of their confrontations with Malawi, the 2017 African champions have all the cards in their hands. Conceicao can count on the strength of the defenders, the individual qualities of the midfielders and the freshness of his attackers.