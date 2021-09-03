An interesting relationship between GM Canada and Telus | Car News

Yesterday, an interesting joint announcement was made between Telus and General Motors (GM) and it relates specifically to Canadian consumers. In fact, Telus, one of Canada’s major carriers, will provide 5G connectivity for the next generation of GM products.

The agreement is historic, as it is the first time that the American giant has turned to a Canadian company to provide this type of service. So far, the US AT&T empire has fulfilled that role, and it’s a role it will always occupy south of our borders.

The problem with AT&T for Canadian consumers is that its network often requires you to use the service while roaming across other networks. With its new partner, GM believes it will be able to “simplify the experience of its customers and promote technological development and innovation in Canada.”

Telus and GM will work together to build high-performance wireless networking capabilities that “will meet the unique needs of a future designed for fully electric and autonomous vehicles.” There are several aspects that need to be developed, such as providing better coverage on the road, offering faster and better quality music and video downloads, ensuring faster and more secure online updates, as well as offering more efficient and faster connected services, such as navigation.

In short, no one will be unemployed.

“By switching to 5G, GM will introduce a range of new amenities and entertainment features, as well as new driver assistance technologies, all as part of our drive to eliminate accidents and traffic congestion. Working with TELUS, we can develop and enhance much of this innovation. Here in Canada,” Scott Bell, president of GM Canada, said via a statement.

However, it will be necessary to wait before seeing the fruits of this cooperation take shape, because the first GM products that will benefit from it should be launched in 2025. An interesting note, current 4G LTE-equipped models for 2019 and newer will be able to benefit from the update To migrate to the Telus network.

In short, this is the kind of agreement that, ostensibly, only has advantages for consumers here. For GM, that allows it to offer more targeted services that better suit its customers.