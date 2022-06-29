Camtasia, a program for creating online training videos

As a coach or teacher, you have to create an online training. Whereas previously we were content to put long chapters of .pdf files online, video support is increasingly used in e-learning because, more dynamically, it allows you to share your screen and enter explanations in time for the course.

Only it is not always easy to find a suitable program for creating online training or tutorials.

A custom program created in 2002, Camtasia is used all over the world because it is now translated into several languages ​​and there are both Mac and Windows versions.

The 2022 edition of Camtasia has just been launched. You have the possibility to test it for free during a trial period of one month. The program is installed quickly and you can choose the language to use.

Benefit of Camtasia Program

Using the same software on either Mac or Windows, you can:

Record your computer screen in whole or in part or through your webcam

Import files: video, audio or even photos in different formats. Diversity of media used will make your courses attractive

Convert your PowerPoint presentations into videos by recording the course explanation directly on the software.

How to use Camtasia?

Editing is done using drag and drop into the program editor. You can add, delete, cut, or move sections of your video or audio clips but you can also add behaviors or transitions to each section. You have the option to make annotations or pointer effects, to draw learners’ attention to a specific point in the course.

You can import your files from your computer or from Google Drive, but you also have a library that will make your life easier to add already created animations or to insert audio.

To help you with the program interface, tutorials can guide you. At first, you can import an already created Power-point presentation, and then using the program will be easier to understand than using a blank page. At the end of your project, you have different options to export your video to integrate it into an online platform or even Youtube or Vimeo.

What’s new in Camtasia 2022

If you already have a Camtasia license, you can upgrade to Camtasia 2022.

Camtasia’s main new features are:

Pointer improvements. In screen recordings, the mouse cursor plays a vital role. Camtasia 2022 offers many advanced features to precisely tweak, enhance, and enhance its look and feel;

New customizable templates and items: The library has been completely redesigned, with over 1,000 new items such as intros, music tracks, animated titles, and templates. The colors of these elements are adaptable to the charter of your drawing;

New Welcome Screen: Once Camtasia 2022 is opened, the user benefits from an entirely new experience that allows them to quickly access essential resources, such as forms or tutorials;

export process. On Windows, the Camtasia 2022 export process has been simplified;

New visual effects with new blending mode and transitions;

A spot effect (new on Windows) to highlight an element in your video.

Camtasia is very useful professionally for anyone who wants to create online courses or lessons because they will find all the features needed to make it happen. It can also be used for communication or marketing offers. Since its inception, Camtasia has been constantly evolving with loads of new features to discover in 2022!

Try Camtasia 2022 for free within a month!

Camtasia 2022 Update : If you already had a Camtasia license previously.

Education and general agency rates are also available.

Learn more about this technology





Visit techsmith.z6rjha.net



See more technologies from this institution