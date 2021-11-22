Genshin Impact maintenance period, how long is update 2.3 last November 24? – Break Flip

If you are wondering how long maintenance will take to start in a few hours on Genshin Impact, the answer is in this article!

Many players are eagerly awaiting the release of Patch 2.3 from Jinshin effect Which will be available from Wednesday, November 24 after scheduled maintenance at 11pm on Tuesday, November 23.

However, some players are already wondering How long will this maintenance last? I will take 5 hours max As announced by miHoYo within the game.

How long will the November 24 maintenance for Genshin Impact patch 2.3 last?

For those wondering, the developers announced itIt will take 5 hours max. As usual, miHoYo plans to compensate players who will not be able to play for a maximum of five hours due to servers being taken offline and It will provide 300 first Gems to all players with Adventure rank greater than or equal to 5. Finally, we remind you that patch 2.3 will be very important because it will add in particular:

While waiting to be able to discover the contents of Patch 2.3, do not forget that maintenance is scheduled for Wednesday, November 23 at 11 PM, and will last for a maximum of 5 hours. Finally, remember that it is possible Pre-download this patch from Monday, November 21.

