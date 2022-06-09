Study: Electricity can speed up wound healing in diabetics

“Our goal is to help those patients with open ulcers who cannot heal,” summed up Professor Rawabih, from Laval Medical School, quoting the Canadian Press.

By comparing fibroblasts from healthy people with fibroblasts from diabetic patients who had their feet amputated, the researchers found that an electrical current of 20 or 40 mV/mm had no effect on healthy cells. On the other hand, it appears to enhance the proliferation and migration of fibroblasts in diabetic patients. The level of a fibroblast proliferation marker, the Ki-67 protein, was three times higher when cells were exposed to electrical stimulation. In addition, the tear made on the cell culture closed twice as fast under electrical stimulation, identify researchers who admit to a lack of understanding why diabetic cells respond better than healthy donor cells. It is estimated that about 15% of people with diabetes will have a foot ulcer in their lifetime. This problem is characterized by skin lesions that heal poorly and lead to infection that can lead to amputation.