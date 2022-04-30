Canada and Qubec Government Invest in Ciment Qubec’s Climate Action Project

The environment

Saint Basil, Quality ControlAnd April 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ — Across the country, Canadians are calling for ambitious action on climate change that will keep our air clean and build a strong economy for today and tomorrow. Through initiatives such as the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the government Canada It continues to work with partners across the country to reduce pollution and build strong, resilient communities, while creating quality jobs and developing a sustainable green economy.

Today’s government Canada Announced an investment of up to $17.5 million from the Federal Government’s Low Carbon Economy Fund plus $28.5 million Submitted By the Qubec Government to support the Ciment Qubec project under the coPerformance programme. This project will reduce emissions thanks to the installation of a new energy-saving cement grinding workshop in the cement plant in Saint Basil.

The federal funding comes from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, which invests in projects to reduce carbon pollution and helps industries implement clean technologies that allow them to be more efficient and more innovative.

Investing in climate action projects like this proves once again that the government Canada Committed to building a clean economy, combating climate change and creating well-paying jobs for Canadians. That is why, under the budget 2022 and from the . emission reduction plan Canada for the year 2030, Canada She pledged to renew the Low Carbon Economy Fund over seven years, with an investment of $2.2 billion.

quotes

Organizations are everywhere Canada, like Ciment Qubec, are on the front line of the climate crisis by finding ways to manage the risks they pose to our health, economy, safety and biodiversity. Through the Low Carbon Economy Fund, our government is working with climate action leaders across the country — and we’ll continue to do so with a new $2.2 billion commitment, an important part of our plan to reduce emissions. Canada 2030. Kudos to the leadership the Qubec government has shown in helping reduce polluting emissions and build resilient societies.

His Excellency Mr. Stephen Gilbolt, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

quick Facts

Low Carbon Economy Fund plays a big role in . Climate Action Plan Canada will help Canada Achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

will help Achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The fund supports emission reduction projects that help organizations across the country reduce their carbon pollution and transition to a cleaner economy.

As part of a plan to reduce emissions from Canada to 2030 and From the 2022 budget, government Canada She pledged to invest an additional $2.2 billion in the Low Carbon Economy Fund.

to From the 2022 budget, government She pledged to invest an additional $2.2 billion in the Low Carbon Economy Fund. The enhanced formula of the fund will also support indigenous peoples in taking action on climate change through a new $180 million fund to support their leadership. This fund will support clean energy and energy efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Mulatto communities and organizations.

Related links

Environment and Climate Change Twitter page Canada

Environment and Climate Change Facebook page Canada

Source Environment and Climate Change Canada

This press release may also be of interest to you Recently, Gotion High-tech released its annual financial report for 2021. This shows that the company has implemented low carbon development through green offices, solar photovoltaic panels, … Chinese solar module manufacturer Risen Energy Co., Ltd. It recently announced that it has signed contracts to supply high-strength alloy steel frame 2GW 210 series solar modules to projects across Spain… Building on moderate operational success in fishing last year, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has entered into a second interim arrangement with Potlotek First Nation that will allow its members to… The Honorable Harjit Sagan, Minister for International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will detail financing that helps local businesses improve… Quebec’s Minister of Transport has advised road users of the main obstacles to the capital region’s upper grid for this evening and weekend. Exceptionally, this work may be canceled or postponed… GameChangeSolar announced today that the company has sold more than 3 GW in Texas, USA. Sales in the Lone Star condition are driven primarily by the forward-facing vertical configuration.

Press release posted on April 29, 2022 at 11:23 am and distributed by:

