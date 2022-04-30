North Korean leader threatens to “preventively” use nuclear weapons

Seoul | North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed that Pyongyang may have a “preventive” use of nuclear weapons to counter hostile forces, state media reported Saturday.

In order to “maintain the absolute superiority” of North Korea’s armed forces, the country must be able to “contain and proactively thwart all serious attempts and threats…agency.”

Kim Jong Un said that Pyongyang must continue developing its arsenal in order to have “an overwhelming military force that no power in the world can provoke.”

It is “the lifeline that ensures the security of our country,” he says.

During an imposed military parade on April 25, he asserted that he could resort to a nuclear arsenal if North Korea’s “essential interests” were threatened.

Kim Jong-un repeated these remarks during a meeting with senior officers who wanted to praise their work during the April 25 military parade, which was organized within the framework of the 90th anniversary of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army.

On this occasion, the most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was presented.

Despite severe international sanctions, North Korea continues to modernize its military.

Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang has conducted more than a dozen test launches, including the launch of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time since 2017.

The country continues to ignore Washington’s proposals to resume negotiations.

Analysts say the North Korean leader’s comments could target South Korea’s new elected president, conservative Yoon Seok-yeol, who will take office on May 10.

Mr. Yun promised to take a tougher stance in the face of provocations from the North.

Analysts say Kim Jong Un’s warnings show he is not open to dialogue with the new Seoul government.

“Mr. Kim’s comments show that he does not want to engage with Mr. Yun’s new administration or resume denuclearization talks with the United States,” said Leif Eric Easley, professor of international studies at the University of Ewa in Seoul.