Canada beat El Salvador in Olympic Qualifiers | Olympic Games

Tajon Buchanan scored two goals within five minutes of each other.

Despite some concerns in defense, the U-24 squad did well against a physical opponent, thanks to its fast-paced action.

Buchanan, who would begin his third season with the New England Revolution, was quickly featured in the game.

In the 17th minute, Palo accepted a drum pass, and took off the field in front of him. He quickly overcame defender Kevin Mingivar, shooting a left-footed ball from a narrow angle between the legs of goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez.

Four minutes later, loosen a balloon in traffic. A free kick from Canada fell at the feet of Derek Cornelius. The Canadian captain retreated to Buchanan, who unleashed a punch with his right foot.

This performance is even more awesome because eight MLS winners are just starting their season.

Coach Mauro Bello said I am happy with the result. Physically it was tough for the players, but I’m very happy with the way they fought. They delivered the goods.

I told our players that they will grow during this tournament. Some of them first met here.

The eight-nation competition will see two teams compete in the Tokyo CONCACAF Games (North America, Central America and the Caribbean).

This tournament was due to be held in March 2020, but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

The last time Canada qualified for the men’s Olympic football tournament was in 1984 in Los Angeles. Their path was interrupted in the quarter-finals, on penalties, against Brazil.

Monday’s Canada match will be against Haiti.

In the other group, the United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0 on Thursday and Mexico beat the Dominican Republic 4-1.