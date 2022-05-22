Canada defeated Switzerland in the World Hockey Championship

Michael Fora, Jonas Seigenthaler, Beus Sutter and Timo Maier – in an empty net – completed the scoring for Switzerland (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Palace.

Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first defeat in the preliminary round.

Adam Lowery and Drake Paterson have also darkened the score sheet for Maple Leaf representatives.

“It’s always disappointing to lose, but I think in the end it will be a good experience for the whole team,” said Batherson. We want to win all our matches, but today it didn’t work.

Goalkeeper Logan Thompson saved 21 times in the loss, the first of five matches for the Canadian national team.

Swiss coach Claude Julien said the Swiss team has been playing well since the start of the tournament, and they showed that again tonight. Our special units were normal today. We didn’t score in the power game. We didn’t do well in terms of penalties, which got us into trouble.

We took advantage of the five-minute power game and didn’t take advantage of it. It’s the kind of thing that can haunt you later in the meeting. he added.

Canada will be looking to get back to winning ways against Denmark on Monday.

In other matches, the upcoming opponents of Canada beat France 3-0 in the first group, while the United States beat Sweden 3-2 in overtime in the second group. Finland also beat Austria 3-0 in the second group duel.

Slovakia beat Italy 3-1 in the first group, then the Czechs beat Norway 4-1 in the second group match.