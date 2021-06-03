Canada defeats Russia and will face the United States

It hasn’t been easy in Canada since the start of the world championships. He lost matches he should have won (especially against Latvia) and started his tournament 0-3. He entered the qualifying round through the back door.

why? Because the club is not quite equipped to stay up late.

So he faced Russia without much confidence. No one cared about the skin of Gerard Galant’s men.

However, a team looking to return to the NHL pulled a rabbit out of their hat as they beat the Russians in overtime.

About halfway through the period, Andrew Mangyapan came over and handed the disc to Troy Stitcher. The latter made himself believe it was Nick Suzuki and fired a nice trick.

In the end, it was Mangiapane who put the finishing touches on this great game.

Thus, Canada managed to win 2-1 over Russia. It was a huge challenge that was successful.

However, the next challenge will be just as important because Americans will be on the list.

Half: USA – Canada

Germany – Finland – Aviskalnins June 3, 2021

They have a big club and were very successful in the quarter-final match – 6-1 against Slovakia. Will Gerard Galant’s men be able to achieve their goals?

The match will take place in two days.

