Canada denounces “mass arrests” during protests in Russia

February 1, 2021
Alan Binder

Canada condemned on Sunday “mass detentions and the use of force” during demonstrations in Russia in support of the release of Alexei Navalny.

“Canada is very concerned about the mass arrests and the use of force against protesters and journalists in Russia,” Canadian Foreign Minister Mark Garneau said in a tweet.

“We urge Russia to release the detainees, respect its international obligations and protect freedom of the press,” the minister added.

Russian police carried out more than 4,800 arrests and blocked several cities, including Moscow, during new demonstrations across the country calling for the release of Alexei Navalny.

