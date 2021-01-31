Canada denounces “mass arrests” during protests in Russia

Canada condemned on Sunday “mass detentions and the use of force” during demonstrations in Russia in support of the release of Alexei Navalny.

Also read: [EN IMAGES] More than 4,800 arrests in Russia during the pro-Navy protests

“Canada is very concerned about the mass arrests and the use of force against protesters and journalists in Russia,” Canadian Foreign Minister Mark Garneau said in a tweet.

Canada is deeply concerned about the mass arrests and use of force against protesters and journalists in Russia. We urge the detainees to be released, to respect their international obligations and protect them # LibertédeLaPresse. Marc Garneau January 31, 2021

“We urge Russia to release the detainees, respect its international obligations and protect freedom of the press,” the minister added.

Russian police carried out more than 4,800 arrests and blocked several cities, including Moscow, during new demonstrations across the country calling for the release of Alexei Navalny.