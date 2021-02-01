Mark Bergevin can sleep quietly

There is currently a vacant General Manager position in the National Hockey League. However, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin should not be overly anxious because he should not lose his right hand, Scott Mellanby, to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This is what “TVA Sports” journalist Renault Lavoy said on Sunday.

Scott Melanby informed Mark Bergevin this morning that he had no intention of leaving an organization Embed a Tweet And he wants to stay with CH regardless of the chances he (the penguins) might get this season. Melanby has held the position of Executive Vice President since 2014. – Renault Lavoy (renlavoietva) January 31, 2021

Melanby, who is the Canadian assistant general manager, informed his boss that he had no plans to leave jail, regardless of the opportunities that might appear before him.

Melanby has held this position since 2014.

Last August, the Habs granted permission to Florida Panthers to discuss with Mellanby. However, the Sunrise formation had Bill Zito set in his mind.

Penguins saw their General Manager Jim Rutherford step down a few days ago in circumstances that remained unexplained.

Rumors were saying, however, that the owners had put a damper on Rutherford, who had plans to trade Quebec Christopher Letang.. However, this information was rejected by Lavoie (Let’s see in the video above).

Neither Christopher Letang nor his agent Kent Hughes has been contacted. I’ve been told it’s a pure invention, Lavoy said on the show. JIC. Last Thursday.