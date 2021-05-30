Canada dominate Italy 7-1 in the World Hockey Championship

Andrew Mangiapan and Connor Brown led Canada’s attack with four points each. Mangiabane scored two goals and assists, and Brown scored four of his goals.

Cole Perfetti, Adam Henrique, Troy Stitcher, Maxime Comtua and Brandon Perry scored the other goals for Canada, which had 49 shots in the direction of Justin Fazio and Davide Fadani.

Henrique added two passes.

Angelo Messili scored Italy’s only goal against Aden Hill, who faced just 14 shots. Italy scored six defeats in the tournament.

Gerrard Gallant’s men scored their first four goals in a span of just over nine minutes in the first period, using 11 shots.

Perfetti opened the scoring after more than two minutes of play and Mangiabane doubled Canada’s lead after a few minutes.

Sticher and Henrique followed, with two goals in 23 seconds. After Henrique’s goal, Fazio was replaced by Fadani, who saved all six shots he faced in the first half.

I thought we played well from the start. We quickly advanced in the first half and continued in the same direction. I’m happy with those four lines tonight, our defense was strong and our goalkeeper was very good. It was a huge team effort by our group Analyze art director Gerard Gallant.

I think what makes the difference are the details of our game, our confidence in playing together, the chemistry between our players and learning what it takes to succeed. Henrique argued.

We had to take matters into place by ourselves for the past three meetings. Quote from:Adam Henrik

We are happy with our situation at the moment. We need a little help going forward, but we need to focus on our next game against Finland and win in hopes of continuing our championship. , he added.

Canada will play its final preliminary match on Tuesday against Finland.

The Finns, who are first in Group Two, defeated Latvia 3-2 earlier today thanks to Anton Lundel’s goal in extra time.

With their victory, Canada got nine points, as does Germany (3-0-2-0) which, however, have a match in the bank.

Latvia (2-0-1-3) also has nine points after six matches.

The three clubs are temporarily tied to fourth in Group Two.

Only four teams from each group will qualify for the knockout round.

The Germans, who beat Canada 3-1 on Monday, will complete their preliminaries against the United States on Monday and Latvia on Tuesday.

In the first set, in the afternoon, Switzerland defeated Belarus 6-0. In the evening, Sweden beat Slovakia 3-1.