Canada ends preliminary round with victory

Unsurprisingly, Canada defeated France in their final group stage match for the 2022 World Hockey Championship on Tuesday in Finland.

The Maple Leaf won 7-1, ending a two-game losing streak. In fact, coach Claude Julien’s men had previously lowered their flag against Switzerland and Denmark.

Canada thus completes the preliminary stage of the international competition with a score of 5-0-0-2. He finished third in group A.

Facing the French, Dylan Cousins, Maxime Comtois, Pierre-Luc Dubois (twice), Eric Odell, Zach Whitecloud, and Damon Severson moved the ropes to Canada.

In front of the winner’s cage, goalkeeper Chris Dredger faced only 19 shots. He only succumbed to a shot from Anthony Rich.

In the quarter-final duel, Canada will face a major challenge, as they will face Sweden (5-1-1-0). It concluded its initial phase with a short 1-0 victory over Latvia (2-1-0-4).

Switzerland at the top

It was Switzerland (6-1-0-0) that finished the preliminary round at the top of Group A.

Earlier today, Helvètes secured their coveted position by beating Germany (5-0-1-1) 4 to 3 in a penalty shootout. So the losers in this duel must be satisfied with the second tier of the rating.

Nico Hescher and Damien Reyat beat goalkeeper Philipp Grobauer during a penalty shootout. At the other end of the ice, Reto Beira was perfect against the four German shooters who presented themselves in front of him.

This is the first time that Switzerland has not lost in the preliminary round since the 2013 edition of the tournament.

“I remember that year well,” Bera told the IIHF website, who was there. On our way to the silver, we also won all of our group stage matches. We won every match until the final. Off the ice, as a team, I feel the same way. We’re having fun and enjoying these weeks here together.”

In the quarter-finals, the Swiss have a date with the Americans (3-2-0-2). They defeated Norway (1-1-0-5) 4-2 on their last lap of the preliminary round.

Briefly

Finland (6-0-1-0) beat the Czech Republic (4-0-1-2) 3-0 that day to secure the top spot in Group B. The Finns will face Slovakia (4-0-0). -3) In the quarter, she made a short run for the Danes on a 7-to-1 count earlier on Tuesday. Germany will face the Czech Republic in the next stage of the 2022 World Championships.