Canada | Islamic organization challenges suspension in Supreme Court

(Ottawa) An international Islamic charity based in Ottawa is arguing in the Supreme Court of Canada that the federal government should not be allowed to impose sanctions prior to a hearing when it comes to imposing administrative sanctions.

Jim Brunskill

Canadian Press

Human Concern International is asking the nation’s highest court to review a federal appeals court’s rejection of a government-imposed residence freeze that prevented the charity from issuing tax receipts while an appeal against the sentence was pending.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) imposed the one-year suspension in July 2021 after a review of the Charities Directorate expressed concerns about six initiatives.

The suspension is now over, but HCI is still pursuing the case in court, saying it has major implications for the charitable sector as a whole.

In its request for a Supreme Court hearing, HCI says the rule of law in Canada will be significantly diminished if the court does not intervene.

The charity is concerned that federal agencies have the power to impose sanctions before an offense is established.