Pick first in the draft for Sherbrooke Phoenix

Sherbrooke had three balls in the counter used in the lottery, and a 14% chance of being able to pick the first during the 2021 selection session.

First formulation in general for an organization, it’s really cool. We’ve got players in the past, first options. ” Inclusive “We know that these are options that can change the organization. They are big players. For our organization, I think that is a giant step forward.” Quote from:Stephan Julian, coach of Sherbrooke Phoenix

The team is now preparing for the draft, the first round of which will take place on June 25th.

By not knowing which rank we would have picked in the first round, we nevertheless created a certain number in the first five. [joueurs] For us who were first-class players. Obviously, after this announcement today, we will do our part and define what will be, for us, the first choice. Mr. Julian adds.

Phoenix hasn’t had that first choice since 2012, during his first official year in the ring.

Although Baie-Comeau Drakkar finished last in the regular season for this year, and thus the team had nine balls at the counter, or a 43% chance of winning, it only finished third in the lottery.