The Royal Canadian Mint celebrates Canada’s mining legacy with the launch of the Klondike Gold Coin at the 2022 PDAC Conference

The bullion coin, struck in the purest gold in the world, was launched today in Toronto (Ontario) at the annual conference of the Canadian Prospectors and Developers Association (PDAC), the world’s largest mineral exploration and mining convention. Displayed at the Royal Canadian Mint booth, the coin will soon go on sale through the Mint’s network of official bullion product distributors.

Artwork by Canadian Artist Steve Hepburn, 2022 Reverse Coin $200 1 oz 99.999% Pure Gold – Klondike Gold Rush: In Search of Gold It depicts a wooden dam in action, filled with ominous pebbles from which precious chips and gold nuggets are painstakingly extracted. The reverse and obverse field are distinguished by the finely etched radial lines that have become a hallmark of coinage alloys. The coin also bears a finely engraved safety mark in the shape of a maple leaf, with the number 22 denoting the year of issue.

Mint’s latest 99.999% Pure Gold Bullion Coin comes in elegant pocket-sized packaging and comes with a Certificate of Purity signed by a Chief Assayer.

In keeping with the model followed by the world’s leading exporters of bullion products, the mint does not sell its bullion products directly to the public. Buyers wishing to purchase coins should contact a reputable bullion dealer.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown Company responsible for the production and distribution of coins in circulation in Canada. Mint is one of the largest and most diverse types of mint in the world. It offers a full range of high quality specialized products and related services on an international scale. To learn more about the mint and its products and services, visit www.mint.ca . Follow mint on Twitter And the FB And the Instagram .

