Canada Lowe slashes her jobs in Busherville

Lowe’s Canada recently cut 15 positions across “various teams” from its head office in Boucherville, as the company is currently looking to hire around 80 new employees at the same address.

Also read: Lowe’s drops Air Miles program

“At the beginning of the year, we made organizational changes to better meet our business needs,” said company spokeswoman Valerie Gonzalo. She added, “These changes are part of regular management. Our business needs are evolving and we have to adapt.”

Canada Lowe did not want to disclose the administrations affected by these cuts in order to “respect the confidentiality of those affected.” The company confirmed that those affected by these changes no longer work for Lowe’s Canada.

In a notice sent to the Labor Department in recent weeks, the administration mentioned up to 30 jobs could be canceled at Busherville.

This isn’t the first time that Lowe’s Canada has made changes to its head office. In 2019, the company, among other things, disbanded its Office of Strategy and Business Intelligence. Eighteen people were then fired or had to change jobs.

That year, the hardware store also announced the elimination of 160 positions at its head office and offices in Toronto, as well as the closure of 34 stores across the country, including 12 RONA and Réno-Dépôt in Quebec.

In an email, company spokeswoman Valerie Gonzalo also mentioned that the giant was looking for approximately 2,000 full-time and part-time workers in Quebec, in light of the busiest season in the renewal sector.

End of the agreement with Air Miles

In early February, Lowe ditched the Air Miles Rewards Program in order to focus more on “Attractive Prices”, “Personalized Deals” and the “New VIPpro Program”.

RONA has been a partner of Air Miles in Quebec since 1992.

In Canada, Lowe’s has 470 independent corporate and affiliate stores under various banners, including Lowe’s, RONA, Réno-Dépôt and Dick’s Lumber. Around 1500 people work in the head office.