Canada Post honors legendary actor Christopher Plummer

We can see the character of Captain von Trapp in the movie melody of happiness.

Anthony Wilson-Smith, chair of the Canadian Postal Stamp Advisory Committee, believes that the actor was actively involved in the stamp creation process. Mr. Plummer was very involved in choosing the images, the tone we have, all aspects , He said.

According to Wilson Smith, choosing to honor Mr. Plummer was a no-brainer Because of his great impact in the art world and also for his pride in being Canadian .

Anthony Wilson Smith is also the President and CEO of Historica Canada (Archives) Photo: Radio Canada

An honoring ceremony was held at the Elgin Theater in Toronto where the actor I played Barrymore , remembers his wife, Eileen Taylor Plummer, who was present at the event. She says that her late husband was delighted that a postage stamp was erected in his honor.

He was honored all over the world, but this stamp meant more to him. Her heart has always belonged to Canada. Quote from:Eileen Taylor Plummer, wife of Christopher Plummer

Born in Toronto and raised in Montreal, Christopher Plummer has appeared in more than 200 films, dramas, and television series. He passed away at the age of 91 last February.

During his career, the prolific actor has also won two Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2011, at the age of 82, Ms. Plummer won an Academy Award.

The public will be able to access stamps and collector’s items on Christopher Plummer on the Canada Post website.