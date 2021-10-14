Intercar acquires 57 electric school buses from Girardin

Intercar on Wednesday announced the acquisition of 57 electric school buses from Girardin, in Drummondville, in the Centre-du-Québec region.

According to Girardin, this $19 million request is by far the most significant agreement reached between the two family businesses. Financial support from Quebec, in the order of $8.55 million, was provided through the School Transportation Electrification Program, which aims to electrify 65% ​​of the school bus fleet by 2030.

The first shipments, 14 buses with 72 passengers, will be delivered on time for the 2022-2023 school year, as outlined in a press release.

The electric school buses purchased will operate in Saguenay, serving school service centers Rives-du-Saguenay and De La Jonquière, as well as in Quebec City, serving school service centers in the capital and at Les Découvreurs.

It is estimated that 57 electric school buses will generate a reduction of approximately 1,300 tons of greenhouse gases each year.

“Intercar is demonstrating leadership in the electrification of school transportation in Quebec. Girardin is proud to support Intercar and bring its expertise in electric buses as well as its infrastructure expertise to make this transition a success,” said Michel Daneault, Vice President of Sales and Service for Eastern Canada at Girardin in Drummondville, Michel Daneault.

