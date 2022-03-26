Canada qualifies for women’s world curling qualifiers

PRINCE GEORGE, BC – With the playoff round of the final round of the preliminary round looming, Canada’s Keri Einarson was optimistic about her chances of winning the women’s world curling championship, on Friday.

The 8-5 victory over Germany gave the hosts a record 8-3 with only one match left in the evening against the Czech Republic (2-8).

“We’ve shown a lot of determination,” Einarsson said. We had to work hard throughout the preliminary round and keep doing that. But we’re getting better and better.”

The Japanese trio who lost their afternoon game against South Korea due to the team’s COVID-19 cases suddenly completed the final picture with two sessions left.

Switzerland (11-0), Canada, Sweden (8-3), South Korea (7-3), Denmark and the United States (7-4) will make up the top six that will compete in the next round of the tournament. worlds, regardless of other results on Friday.

The quartet of current champion, Silvana Terenzoni, won one of the two places that give direct access to the semi-finals. Canada, South Korea and Sweden will compete for the other place.

The World Curling Federation (WCF) announced in a press release that team members have tested positive for COVID-19 following rapid tests conducted before the session began.

WCF has not identified the players affected, but Ikue Kitazawa and teammates Minori Suzuki and Hasumi Ishigooka took to the field to face Switzerland. Only Seina Nakajima was missing.

Reserve Chiaki Matsumura was also absent from the Japanese national team, but the coach was there.

The Japanese and Swiss wore masks, Silvana Terenzoni.