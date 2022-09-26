Canada removes all vaccination obligations at the border — access expired, does

The federal government is lifting all vaccination obligations related to COVID-19 to enter its territory.

from 1Verse October Not all travelers, regardless of nationality, will need to provide proof of vaccination or use the ArriveCan app. No COVID testing will be required, either prior to arrival or upon arrival in Canada.

(Photo: iStock)

“Canada’s border measures have mitigated the potential impact of COVID-19 on travelers and transport workers, and provided broad protections to our communities,” Canada’s Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, said in a press release.

“Thanks to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves for vaccination, we can take this major step to ease measures toward a return to normal,” he added.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CCA) is currently checking with US trucking associations to see if a reciprocity scheme is underway for Americans, including truck drivers – who are heading to the US.

The Canadian Trucking Association (ACCE) welcomed the announcement and also hopes to reach a mutual agreement with the United States.

ACCE is pleased to see the end of vaccination requirements at the Canadian border. In our view, this measure should not be put in place for essential workers such as truck drivers,” said Mike Milian, ACCE’s president.

“While the Canadian government announced today the end of restrictions on 1Verse We welcome October and it will help alleviate some of the labor shortage issues by allowing some drivers to return to trucking across the border, and we need to make sure that the US Department of Homeland Security offers reciprocity so that the land border between Canada and the United States is complete. It was reopened to trade. “We will remain in touch with our friends south of the border and encourage them to end restrictions on entry to the United States as well,” a spokesman for the country’s special fleet added.